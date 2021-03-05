Ray Liotta and Taron Egerton to Star in Apple TV+ Series 'In With The Devil'

Apple is working on a six-episode limited series called "In With The Devil," which is set to star Ray Liotta, Taron Egerton, and Paul Walter Hauser, reports Deadline.



"In With The Devil" is based on the James Keene and Hillel Levin novel "In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption," the true crime story of a football star who ends up in prison and is tasked with coaxing a confession out of a serial killer to get released.

Egerton, known for the "Kingsman" movies, will play James Keene, the football star who gets in trouble with the law and thrown in prison with no chance of parole. Hauser, known for "Cobra Kai" and "BlacKkKlansman," will play the serial killer whom Egerton attempts to befriend. Liotta will play the role of a Chicago policeman who is also Keene's father.

The limited series will be told through the relationship between the two prisoners, "exploring the lengths that people will go to in order to seek redemption, if true absolution is ever really possible, and if so, at what costs."

Apple Studios is producing the series, while Michael. R. Roskam will direct.

In other Apple TV+ news, Apple today announced that "Dear..." has been renewed for a second season. The unscripted series profiles celebrities through letters sent to them by people whose lives have been impacted by their work.

The second season will feature actress Viola Davis, musician Selena Gomez, actor and author Jane Fonda, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, singer Billy Porter, journalist Andre Leon Talley, actress Sandra Oh, waterman Laird Hamilton, and NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.