Apple TV+ Animated Kids Film 'Wolfwalkers' Nominated for 10 Annie Awards
The animated Apple TV+ kids movie "Wolfwalkers" has been nominated for 10 Annie Awards, while Apple's "Stillwater" animated series also received a nomination for "Best Pre-School" episode. Overall, Apple came in second place for nominations with 11 in all, but Netflix took the crown with a total of 40.
Nominations for "Wolfwalkers" are as follows:
- Wolfwalkers - Best Indie Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best TV/media - Preschool
- Wolfwalkers - Best Indie Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best FX for Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best Character Design
- Wolfwalkers - Best Indie Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best Direction - Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best Music Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best Production Design - Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best Storytelling - Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best Voice Acting - Feature
- Wolfwalkers - Best Writing - Feature
Apple's The 48th Annual Annie Awards will take place via a virtual, live-streamed event on April 16 at 7 pm PST. Apple's new nominations come on the heels of Apple TV's hit show, "Ted Lasso," having been nominated for a Golden Globe award. Jason Sudeikis won a Golden glove for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series" for his role in "Ted Lasso."
"Wolfwalkers" and "Ted Lasso" are both available to watch on Apple TV+, which costs $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ also comes as part of a series of services in the Apple One bundle.