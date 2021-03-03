Apple TV+ Previews New 'Calls' Series Based on Short Phone Conversations, Debuts March 19

Apple today shared a trailer for an upcoming original series "Calls," told entirely through 12-minute phone conversations. The series will be an English adaption of the French series of the same name that was created by Timothée Hochet.

play

Apple describes "Calls" as a "groundbreaking immersive television experience that masterfully uses only audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell bone-chilling snackable stories." The series will chronicle the "mysterious story of a group of strangers whose lives are thrown into disarray in the lead-up to an apocalyptic event."

Apple explains further:

Launching in a binge model worldwide, all nine 12-minute episodes are told through a series of phone calls that use sharp writing, compelling voice talent and graphics to aid in transcribing the darkly dramatic conversations onto the screen. These relatable scenarios transport the audience into familiar situations that quickly become surreal with thrilling and frightening moments. Featuring Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass & more, Calls proves that the real terror lies in one's interpretation of what they cannot see on the screen and the unsettling places one's imagination can take them.

The series will feature appearances from Lily Collins, Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Riley Keough, and others. Apple says all nine 12-minute episodes will be released on Apple TV+ on March 19.