Apple Inks Deal for 'Roar' Series Starring Nicole Kidman and Alison Brie

Apple today announced that it has signed a series order for anthology series "Roar," which is set to star Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie. "Roar" is described as an "anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables."



The show comes from "GLOW" creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who have an overall content deal with Apple TV+. "GLOW" was a wrestling comedy series on Netflix that was cancelled amid the pandemic last year.

"Roar" is based on Cecilia Ahern's book of short stories and it will consist of eight half-hour episodes that are each told from a female point of view. The book that the series is based on features 30 stories of women exploring different absurd contradictions or issues in their lives.