Jailbreak Tool 'unc0ver' 6.0.0 Released With iOS 14.3 Compatibility

The team behind the "unc0ver" jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 6.0.0 of its software, which can allegedly be used to jailbreak any device running iOS 11.0 through iOS 14.3 using a kernel vulnerability.



The unc0ver website describes how the tool has been extensively tested across a range of iOS devices running various software versions, including an iPhone 12 Pro Max running iOS 14.3. The unc0ver website says the tool utilizes "native system sandbox exceptions" to maintain security while accessing jailbreak files.

unc0ver v6.0.0 is NOW OUT. — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 28, 2021

Prior to the tool's initial release, the only way to jailbreak devices up to the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ X was through "checkra1n," which is another jailbreaking tool made by the same security researcher responsible for the "checkm8" exploit.

Apple in January released iOS and iPadOS 14.4, which introduced security fixes for kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities that affected all iPhones and iPads running previous versions of iOS or iPadOS 14. According to a recent tweet from Pwn20wnd, an iOS hacker and unc0ver developer, the jailbreaking tool utilizes an exploit based on a kernel vulnerability patched in iOS 14.4 that offers "optimal exploit speed and stability."

iPhones that have been updated to iOS 14.4 are not compatible with the new unc0ver jailbreaking tool, and there is no way to downgrade to iOS 14.3.