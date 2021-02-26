Brydge has a few ongoing deals happening this week, where you can shop a collection of iPad keyboards for the 9.7-inch iPad, 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and more. Brydge's keyboards have premium aluminum bodies, backlit keys, and up to 180-degree viewing angles. You can connect the keyboards to an iPad via USB-C or Bluetooth.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In the sales below, prices have been automatically applied and you'll find up to $70 off select keyboards. There is one exception that requires a coupon code: you'll need to enter the code BRYPROSAVE on the Brydge Pro for 11-inch/12.9-inch iPad Pro to get the accessory for $79.99 (originally $149.99).



