Overcast Podcast Player Update Brings Overhauled Apple Watch App, Improved Siri Support

In the latest update to the popular podcast player, Overcast has overhauled its Apple Watch app to be more intuitive and bring several features that were previously only accessible on Overcast for iPhone.

The newly designed watch interface ditches the horizontally scrolling panels to reveal features, and instead uses a single screen providing button access to settings, podcast library, and now playing controls. In addition, a sync button keeps podcasts stored on your watch in sync with those on your ‌iPhone‌.

The new playback controls include the ability to skip podcast chapters (if a podcast supports them) and adjust playback speed. These can be accessed by tapping a button in the bottom-right corner of the now playing screen.

Above, the old Overcast watch interface

Version 2021.1 of the app also includes improved Siri support and "tons of under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes," although as a result of the changes, this update drops support for watchOS 6, meaning the app will no longer work on Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2

Above, the new 2021 Overcast watch interface