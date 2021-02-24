Anker today is discounting a collection of accessories on Amazon, centering around its own MagSafe charger. Anker's version of MagSafe, the PowerWave Magnetic Pad, is on sale for $15.99 when you clip the $5 on-page coupon and then enter the code ANKER2560 at checkout. As a point of comparison, Apple's first party charger is currently $34.00 on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker first announced its line of MagSafe accessories at CES last month, and the PowerWave Magnetic Pad is one of the first to be available. Yesterday, Anker launched another accessory with the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank ($39.99), which magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone 12. This device hasn't seen any discounts yet.

Otherwise, in today's sales you can save on a USB-C hub ($10 off) and a wide variety of Eufy smart home accessories. This includes a Smart Lock ($40 off), RoboVac ($80 off), and more.



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.