Belkin Designing 'Soundform Connect' Adapter to Add AirPlay 2 to Speakers

Belkin appears to be working on a new "Belkin Soundform Connect" adapter that will connect to a standard speaker to add AirPlay 2 capabilities.



The adapter was found in FCC filings by Janko Roettgers (via 9to5Mac), and it looks like it will be powered by a USB-C cable and will feature a 3.5mm mini jack port for audio output and Optical Digital Audio.

Looks like it will retail for around 100 Euros. pic.twitter.com/KwbwxNjxD0 — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) February 24, 2021

The functionality may be similar to the AirPort Express, which is no longer available. The AirPort Express enabled ‌AirPlay‌ functionality on a standard speaker through the 3.5mm jack.

When a speaker is connected to Belkin's adapter, an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other Apple device will be able to see it as an ‌AirPlay‌ 2 speaker.

‌AirPlay‌ 2 is a multi-room audio feature that lets you stream music to more than one ‌AirPlay‌ 2 enabled speaker. ‌AirPlay‌ 2 is available on the HomePod, HomePod mini, Apple TV, Sonos speakers, and other third-party speaker options.

The Belkin Soundform Connect will also add HomeKit support, which will allow the speakers to be assigned to a room and to be controlled with Siri voice commands or the Home app.

There's no word on when the Belkin Soundform Connect will be released, but it could be priced at around 100 euros or $120.