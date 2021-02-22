Netflix Says It's Not Testing Spatial Audio Support for AirPods

Netflix says it's not currently testing spatial audio support for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, putting to rest an earlier report that claimed support would roll out in the spring.

In a statement to MacRumors, a Netflix spokesperson says that it's not currently testing spatial audio support, and has no plans to make public at this point in time. Netflix instead says it was testing multi-channel support for built-in speakers, as part of its mission to "improve" its service, and evaluate "new experiences" for users.

Netflix and AirPods users have been on edge, waiting for the streaming giant to adopt the feature. The pressure on Netflix isn't made any lighter given the fact that a number of its biggest competitors such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, and of course, Apple TV+, all already include Spatial audio support.

Spatial audio brings three-dimensional sound to your ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌. Your iOS device will compare its own data from the gyroscope and accelerometer against the data from your ‌AirPods‌, to ensure that your sound field stays anchored to the device even if you move your head.