Netflix Allegedly Testing Spatial Audio Support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Netflix is working on adding support for the spatial audio feature built into the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, according to a report from French site iPhoneSoft.

Image via iPhoneSoft

The site says that it spoke to an unnamed Netflix employee in the United States who said that support for spatial audio is in the works.

The rumor has not yet been confirmed by another source as of yet, but iPhoneSoft says that the feature is set to launch in the spring with a "small catalog" of titles to begin with.

Spatial audio is an ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ feature that brings movie theater-like sound to Apple's earbuds and headphones, making audio sound three dimensional. Spatial audio uses the gyroscope and accelerometer in the ‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌ and iPhone to track the motion of your head and your ‌‌iPhone‌‌'s position, comparing the motion data and then remapping the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves around.

It is a feature that works with the ‌iPhone‌ and the iPad, so if Netflix is indeed working on support, it would be limited to Netflix titles viewed on one of Apple's compatible iPhones or tablets.