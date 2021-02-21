WhatsApp Reveals What Happens to Users Who Don't Agree to Upcoming Privacy Policy Changes

by

WhatsApp has revealed how it will gradually cripple the accounts of its users who do not accept the platform's impending privacy policy changes, due to come into effect on May 15.

whatsapp privacy banner

WhatsApp's new banner explaining the privacy policy changes

According to an email seen by TechCrunch to one of its merchant partners, WhatsApp said it will "slowly ask" users who have not yet accepted the policy changes to comply with the new terms over the coming weeks, "in order to have full functionality of WhatsApp" starting May 15.

If they still don't accept the terms, "for a short time, these users will be able to receive calls and notifications, but will not be able to read or send messages from the app," the company added in the note.

The company confirmed to TechCrunch that the note accurately characterizes its plan, and that the "short time" will span a few weeks. WhatsApp's policy for inactive users states that accounts are "generally deleted after 120 days of inactivity."

WhatsApp first announced its new usage terms early last month, and the changes at the time were interpreted by many users to mean that the platform would share their messages with parent company Facebook.

In fact, private messages between users will remain end-to-end encrypted, so that they can only be accessed by those in the conversation. WhatsApp also lets users message businesses, however, and the same protections won't apply to those messages. Data in business messages will be able to be used for commercial purposes like ad targeting on Facebook, with some data stored on Facebook's servers.

The misperception caused a backlash amongst users of the Facebook-owned platform, causing an exodus to rival messaging apps like Telegram and Signal, both of which were quick to exploit the situation by coaxing former users with more mainstream chat features.

WhatsApp has since used in-app Status updates to clarify that the update does not affect data sharing with Facebook in terms of user chats or profile information, with the new terms instead applying to those who use the business chat feature.

In the weeks leading up to May, WhatsApp will begin to roll out a small, in-app banner (pictured above) that users can tap to re-review the privacy policies.

Tapping the banner will show a more detailed summary of the changes, including further specifics about how WhatsApp works with Facebook. The Facebook-owned company says it will eventually remind users to read the new policy and accept it to continue using the app.

Tags: Facebook, WhatsApp

Top Rated Comments

travelsheep Avatar
travelsheep
53 minutes ago at 01:23 am
I now have more messaging apps on my iPhone than I have friends.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
1 hour ago at 01:15 am
My kingdom to be able to migrate my colleagues over to telegram...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lamerica80 Avatar
lamerica80
21 minutes ago at 01:55 am
Facebook should never have been allowed to buy Whatsapp. For many, it's now literally impossible to truly break free from Facebook. I hate that f----g site with a passion. It had a brief moment of supplying value by "connecting" long lost friends 15 years ago, but now its just worthless, evil and detrimental to people's mental health.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dlondon Avatar
dlondon
20 minutes ago at 01:56 am
I wish Apple would release iMessage as a cross platform messaging app. I'm using four messaging apps regularly now because my contacts have split between the different apps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltraInstinct Avatar
UltraInstinct
8 minutes ago at 02:07 am
Everyone I know despite having iPhone’s uses WhatsApp and it really does bug me. Me and my partner both use iMessage but had no luck getting anyone else to switch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

