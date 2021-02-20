Revisiting Apple's MagSafe Leather Wallet After 3 Months of Usage

Back in November when Apple's MagSafe-compatible Leather Wallet first launched, MacRumors videographer Dan took a look at the accessory and ended up disliking it because of the weak magnetic connection.

Dan kept using the Leather Wallet despite its flaws, and after three months with the accessory, his opinion has changed and he wanted to share some new thoughts on it.

play

Rather than keeping the Leather Wallet attached to the iPhone at all times, Dan now uses it on a standalone basis, keeping it tucked in a pocket and attaching it to the ‌iPhone‌ only when necessary, which has worked out better for him.

Make sure to check out the video up above to watch Dan's full revised take on the Leather Wallet, and if you've been using the accessory, let us know in the comments below how you like it now that it's been available for a few months.