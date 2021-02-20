Revisiting Apple's MagSafe Leather Wallet After 3 Months of Usage
Back in November when Apple's MagSafe-compatible Leather Wallet first launched, MacRumors videographer Dan took a look at the accessory and ended up disliking it because of the weak magnetic connection.
Dan kept using the Leather Wallet despite its flaws, and after three months with the accessory, his opinion has changed and he wanted to share some new thoughts on it.
Rather than keeping the Leather Wallet attached to the iPhone at all times, Dan now uses it on a standalone basis, keeping it tucked in a pocket and attaching it to the iPhone only when necessary, which has worked out better for him.
Make sure to check out the video up above to watch Dan's full revised take on the Leather Wallet, and if you've been using the accessory, let us know in the comments below how you like it now that it's been available for a few months.
Top Rated Comments
This was the case some say with hostages at a bank in Stockholm, Sweden who came to sympathize with their captors and refused to testify against them, which is where the term came from. It's actually a bit of a controversy because some say the hostages just didn't like the way they were treated by the police. Their captors disliked how obliging the hostages were because they said they were so agreeable it was impossible to kill them.
Anyhow, I meant it more as a joke regardless of the accuracy of the term.
I already needed to switch from a bulky wallet to a slim wallet, and this was a perfect option for me. I definitely don’t need to carry more than an ID card, back up credit card and store card.