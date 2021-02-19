As we continue to track AirPods Max stock at various retailers, this week the sole notable restock has appeared on Verizon. At the cellular carrier, you can get the Silver AirPods Max for $549.00. Verizon supports a free two-day shipping option, and as of writing only Silver is in stock to ship today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In weeks past, we've seen Silver and Space Gray routinely appear in stock at places like Verizon, Amazon, and B&H Photo. The other three colors have been tougher to find in stock in February, but Sky Blue did appear in stock alongside Silver and Space Gray earlier this month.

We've been keeping track of ‌‌AirPods Max‌‌ stock at third-party retailers because the headphones still have shipping estimates delayed as far as April on Apple's website. If you're interested in getting the over-ear headphones as soon as possible, one of these retailers will be your best bet for the foreseeable future.

‌AirPods Max‌‌ feature Active Noise Cancellation technology and the same Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and spatial audio features that are in the AirPods Pro. If you're hunting for even more AirPods deals, we track sales for every model of the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ in our Best AirPods Deals guide.