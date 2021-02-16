Throwboy Offers Blankets Modeled After Classic Macintosh and Finder Icon

Throwboy, known for its line of pillows modeled after classic Apple devices, recently launched a new series of Mac-themed throw blankets.



The 1984 Throw Blanket is modeled after the first Macintosh that Apple released in 1984. Made from beige fabric that accurately matches the color of the original Macintosh, it features a black screen, a disk drive, and a rainbow logo.



With all of the details included, it is unmistakable as a classic Macintosh, making it a fun addition to any Apple fan's room. To go along with the 1984 blanket, Throwboy also has the Icon Throw Blanket, modeled after the original Mac Finder icon with a two-tone design and a smile.



There's also a cassette tape blanket that looks like a vintage cassette tape, but that one isn't Mac related.



Each throw blanket from Throwboy is priced at $46.99 and measures in at 50 inches by 60 inches. They're made from 100 percent polyester sherpa fleece with a print on one side and plush fabric on the back.



The Icon and 1984 Throw Blankets can be purchased from the Throwboy website.