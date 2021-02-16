Skip to Content

Apple Says COVID 'Health Pass' Apps Are Limited to Developers Working With Public Health Authorities

Apple today informed developers that "health pass" apps can only be submitted by developers that are working with recognized public health authorities.

A "health pass" app is classified as an app that generates a pass that's used to enter buildings and access in-person services based on testing and vaccination records.

Apple says that to make sure these apps are responsibly handling sensitive data and providing reliable functionality, they're being limited to developers work with test kit manufacturers, laboratories, and healthcare providers.

With the recent release of COVID-19 vaccines, we've seen an increase in apps that generate health passes used to enter buildings and access in-person services based on testing and vaccination records. To ensure these apps responsibly handle sensitive data and provide reliable functionality, they must be submitted by developers working with entities recognized by public health authorities, such as test kit manufacturers, laboratories, or healthcare providers. As with other apps related to COVID-19, we also accept apps submitted directly by government, medical, and other credentialed institutions.

Apple has been restricting COVID 19-related apps since March. Apps providing data on COVID must be submitted by developers working with recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions. Apple does not allow COVID 19-themed entertainment or game apps, nor any other app not submitted by a qualified developer.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

19 minutes ago at 04:11 pm
As they should be. Benefits of a walled garden.
12 minutes ago at 04:18 pm
Really nice of Apple.
8 minutes ago at 04:22 pm
Very happy to see Apple getting a head start on this and insuring privacy protections are in place from the get go. Getting tested and vaccinated will generate a Pass in Wallet which will enable others to choose whether to grant you access to their buildings and/or services.

Cue those inevitably complaining about “forced vaccination” in order to access buildings and services like sports, concerts, movie theatres, restaurants, flights and passage into to other countries.

You are perfectly free to choose whether you’re vaccinated but others get to choose whether you get to participate in collective events limited to those who have taken steps to protect themselves and those around them. Don’t want to get vaccinated? You can be “free” at home on the couch.

The only way we’re going to eradicate this virus and return to some semblance of normal is if a large majority of people are vaccinated and those who choose not to are kept isolated from the rest of society.
