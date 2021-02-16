Apple Offering Discounts on Fitness Subscription Apps for Apple Card Users
Apple today began offering special app discounts and perks to Apple Card holders, a feature that appears to be new to the service. There are several Fitness-focused apps that are available at discounted prices or with an extended free trial for Apple Card users.
Apple is offering an extended 60-day free trial for the Strava app, 40 percent off an annual subscription for Ten Percent Happier, 50 percent off an annual subscription for Sleep Cycle, and 50 percent off an annual Lifesum subscription.
All of these deals are exclusive to Apple Card holders and can be redeemed using links that are provided in the emails that are going out to Apple Card users.
Apple has offered a similar one-time discount for Panera Bread in the past, but the wording of the email suggests that going forward, Apple may be providing new offers on a monthly basis.
The email also highlights Apple Card Monthly Installment payments for Apple Watch and extra trade-in savings that are available at the current time as part of Heart Month.
Top Rated Comments
And I want to see discounted annual pricing option for all Apple subscriptions. So far, Apple offers annual discount for:
* Apple Arcade: $49.99/year vs. $4.99/month
* Apple Fitness+: $79.99/year vs. $9.99/month
* Apple Music Individual: $99.00/year vs. $9.99/month
* Apple TV+: $49.99/year vs. $4.99/month
Nothing for Apple Music Family, Apple News+, Apple One, and iCloud.
Why do they hate their non-US customers so much?