Apple Card Promo Offers $5 Daily Cash Back With $25 Panera Bread Purchase

Since August, Panera Bread has been an Apple Card partner, providing customers with 3 percent Daily Cash when the Apple Card is used with Apple Pay for purchases in the Panera app, on Panera.com, or in Panera restaurants in the United States.



For the next two weeks, Panera is providing an additional bonus to ‌Apple Card‌ holders, according to a promotional email that went out this evening.

Panera Bread customers can get $5 in Daily Cash back when making a purchase of $25 or more with ‌Apple Pay‌ in the Panera app, website, or in a Panera retail location. The offer is limited to a single qualifying purchase of at least $25, excluding gift cards, and the deal will be available from 12/9/20 to 12/25/20.