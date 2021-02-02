Apple Celebrates Heart Month With Extra Trade-In Savings on Apple Watch
February is Heart Month, and Apple is marking the occasion by offering slightly higher trade-in values on older Apple Watch models in the United States.
A new banner added to Apple's website says customers can get a new Apple Watch Series 6 for as low as $239 after trade-in of an Apple Watch Series 4 in good condition, or a new Apple Watch SE for as low as $199 after trade-in of an Apple Watch Series 2 in good condition. These are only two examples, with many other combinations possible.
The new trade-in values are as follows:
- Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $200 (up to $190 previously)
- Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $160 (up to $150 previously)
- Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $100 (up to $95 previously)
- Apple Watch Series 2: Up to $80 (up to $60 previously)
- Apple Watch Series 1: Up to $40 (up to $35 previously)
Apple has also tweaked the trade-in values of some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Android smartphone models. We've listed some examples below.
- iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $460 (up to $450 previously)
- iPhone 11: Up to $360 (up to $350 previously)
- iPhone XS Max: Up to $340 (up to $370 previously)
- iPhone XS: Up to $270 (up to $300 previously)
- iPhone XR: Up to $220 (up to $250 previously)
- iPad Pro: Up to $535 (up to $525 previously)
- iPad Air: Up to $275 (up to $250 previously)
- iPad mini: Up to $215 (up to $205 previously)
- MacBook Air: Up to $600 (up to $630 previously)
- Samsung Galaxy S20: Up to $240 (up to $255 previously)
Visit the Apple Trade In page for further details. Trade-in values vary in other countries.
Top Rated Comments
im worried Apple might not be able to keep the lights on with a deep discount like that.
OH wow, $10 - Sell on swappa or Macrumors marketplace