Skip to Content

Useful iPhone Tips You Might Not Know

by

There seem to be an endless number of iPhone tips and tricks to share, and that's because Apple's smartphones are so feature rich that it's impossible to keep up with everything they're capable of. We've rounded up some useful tips and hacks in our latest video, so check them out to see if there's something you didn't know about.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

  • Swipe to Numbers with Keyboard - If you press and hold on the number key and then swipe up to type the number that you want, when you release a finger, it will go back to the main keyboard so there's no need to tap twice to get a number character.
  • Create Perfect Shapes in Notes - If you draw a shape in Notes or anywhere else the Markup interface is available, it will morph into a perfect shape. So if you need a visual aid like a circle, draw a wonky version and the ‌iPhone‌ or iPad will fix it right up.
  • Check your iPhone Warranty - Open up the Settings app, tap "General," choose "About," and then tap on the "Warranty" entry to see your warranty information for your device.
  • Use Your Apple Watch as a Viewfinder - The Camera Remote app on the Apple Watch activates the front or rear camera of your ‌iPhone‌ so you can use your Apple Watch as a handy viewfinder. If you take your watch off and wrap it around your ‌iPhone‌, you can use the rear camera while also seeing yourself, which is useful for vlogging.
  • Combine Images with a Shortcut - You can use an app to combine images, but it's easier to use a simple shortcut. Open Shortcuts and tap "+" to add a new one. Type in "Photos" and choose "Select ‌Photos‌" for the first action. For the second, search for "Combine" and select "Combine Images." Change the details to say "Combine ‌Photos‌" and "In a Grid." After that, search for "Save" and choose "Save to Photo Album." You can make it fancier with extra steps, but this is all you need to select a series of photos and have them arranged in a grid formation, with the final result saved to the ‌Photos‌ app. There are also third-party shortcuts that you can use.
  • Auto Schedule Low Power Mode - You can create a quick shortcut for turning on Low Power Mode when the battery dips to a specific level. In the Shortcuts app, create a new Automation, and start out by choosing "Battery Level." From there, select your desired percent. For the next action, search for and choose "Low Power Mode." Deselect "Ask Before Running," and the next time your ‌iPhone‌ battery drops to the target level, Low Power Mode will activate automatically.
  • Find Out What Song is Playing - If you want to know what music is playing you can ask Siri, but if you want to know what song is in a video on your ‌iPhone‌ or what song your device is playing, there's a Shazam Music Recognition option that you can add to Control Center.
  • AirDrop to Any Device - If you use Snapdrop.net, you can "AirDrop" a file from one device to another, even non-Apple devices. This isn't Apple's AirDrop, but it's basically the same thing and it allows for super quick data transfers even if you have a PC or Android phone. It's as simple as opening up the website on both devices and drag and drop the file.

Have a favorite lesser-known ‌iPhone‌ trick that we didn't list here? Let us know in the comments.

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Buyer’s Guide: Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Now

Monday February 8, 2021 10:18 am PST by
New MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive later this year with some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so now is not the best time to buy a new MacBook Pro. With major upgrades expected to key features such as the chipset, display, Touch Bar, charging, ports, and design, customers eyeing a new MacBook Pro may be better off...
Read Full Article255 comments
mount sinai covid apple watch study

New Study Suggests Apple Watch Heart Rate Sensor Can Predict COVID-19 Up to a Week Before a Swab Test

Wednesday February 10, 2021 1:24 am PST by
A new study by Mount Sinai researchers has found that an Apple Watch can effectively predict a positive COVID-19 diagnosis up to a week before current PCR-based nasal swab tests (via TechCrunch). Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research, the "Warrior Watch Study" involved several hundred Mount Sinai healthcare workers using a dedicated Apple Watch and iPhone app...
Read Full Article74 comments
apple health app steps feature

Apple Health App Data Helps Send a Man to Prison for His Wife's Death

Tuesday February 9, 2021 1:28 pm PST by
A man who claimed to be innocent following the death of his wife was found to be guilty after police used evidence sourced from the Apple Health app on his iPhone to convict him. As outlined by The Birmingham News (via Cult of Mac), Kat West, Jeff West's wife, was found dead in January 2018 after suffering a blow to the head. Jeff West claimed that she was drunk and fell while he was asleep...
Read Full Article132 comments
iOS 14 safari feature

iOS 14.5 Beta Directs 'Safe Browsing' Traffic in Safari Through Apple Server Instead of Google to Protect Personal User Data

Thursday February 11, 2021 1:11 am PST by
Starting with iOS and iPadOS 14.5, Apple will proxy Google's "Safe Browsing" service used in Safari through its own servers instead of relying on Google as a way to limit which personal data Google sees about users. Safari on iOS and iPadOS includes a built-in feature called "Fraudulent Website Warning." As Apple describes it, having the feature enabled will prompt Safari to warn users if...
Read Full Article93 comments
apple maps report accident

Apple Maps Adds Waze-Like Features in iOS 14.5 for Crowdsourcing Accidents, Speed Traps and Hazards

Tuesday February 9, 2021 3:32 pm PST by
The iOS 14.5 beta, available to developers and public beta testers, adds a new Apple Maps feature that lets you report accidents, hazards, and speed checks along your route when getting directions. When you input an address, select a route, and then choose "Go," Siri lets you know that you can report accidents or hazards that you see along the way. If you swipe up on the Apple Maps...
Read Full Article170 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 With Fix for MacBook Pro Charging Issue [Updated]

Tuesday February 9, 2021 10:13 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, the third update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.1 comes a little over a week after the release of macOS 11.2. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.2.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article140 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Accessories Worth Checking Out

Wednesday February 10, 2021 1:21 pm PST by
If you recently picked up one of the new M1 Macs that Apple released in November, or received a new Mac for the holidays, you may be in search of useful accessories to go along with it. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some great Mac accessories that are worth checking out. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan has highlighted several ...
Read Full Article11 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED

iPad Pro Getting Thicker in 2021 to Fit New Technology

Tuesday February 9, 2021 11:35 am PST by
Apple's affinity for thin and light product designs is well-known, so it is not often the case that the company chooses to make its existing products thicker. This year, Apple's largest and most expensive iPad offering, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, is looking to buck the trend and get thicker, according to recent reports. Alleged factory CAD drawings leaked in January revealed that, as...
Read Full Article
google gmail app out of date warning

Gmail iOS App Has Out of Date Warning After 2 Months of No Updates as Google Delays Privacy Labels [Updated]

Wednesday February 10, 2021 4:24 pm PST by
Though Google has promised to update its suite of apps with App Privacy labels to comply with App Store rules that Apple began enforcing in December, many of its major apps have gone months without an update and still list no privacy information. It's been so long since Google last updated the Gmail app, in fact, that Gmail now displays a warning that the latest security features are...
Read Full Article99 comments
2017 2018 macbook pro yellow feature

Apple Offering Free Battery Replacements for 2016-2017 MacBook Pros That Can't Charge Past 1%

Tuesday February 9, 2021 4:45 pm PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to address an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models, and the company has since shared a new support document with more details. Apple says a "very small number of customers" with 2016 and 2017 models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past...
Read Full Article88 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar