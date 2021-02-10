Apple Inks Deal for 'Dolly' Film Starring Florence Pugh

Apple has picked up "Dolly," an upcoming film that's set to star Florence Pugh, known for her roles in "Midsommar" and "Little Women," reports Deadline.



Apple purchased the rights to the film after a "competitive bidding war," but the project has not yet been greenlit because the script has not yet been written and a director has not been picked.

The script is being penned by Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce. Taylor worked on screenplays for "Hillbilly Elegy" and "The Shape of Water," while Drew Pearce has worked on franchises like "Iron Man," "Mission: Impossible," and "Fast and Furious."

"Dolly" is described as a sci-fi courtroom drama in which a robotic companion doll kills her owner and then shocks the world by proclaiming her innocence and requesting a lawyer. The movie was inspired by Elizabeth Bear's short story of the same name.

"Dolly" will join several other Apple TV+ movies including the recently released film "Palmer" starring Justin Timberlake and "Cherry," an upcoming movie starring Tom Holland.