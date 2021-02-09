Skip to Content

Scam iOS Apps Still Raking in Millions in Revenue on App Store

by

The problem of scam iOS apps has dogged Apple's App Store for some years now, but over last two weeks the developer Kosta Eleftheriou has taken to Twitter to highlight that the problem remains as big as ever in at least some app categories – and also offered iOS users a way to spot them.

app store safe secure
Taking blatant rip-offs of his own popular FlickType Apple Watch keyboard app as an example of how scammers prey on and exploit the work of genuine app developers, Eleftheriou exposed some of the ways these scams work.

Just a few months ago, I was way ahead of my competition. By the time they figured out just how hard autocorrect algorithms were, I was already rolling out the swipe version of my keyboard, quickly approaching iPhone typing speeds. So how did they beat me?

First, they made an app that appeared to fulfill the promise of a watch keyboard – but was practically unusable. Then, they started heavily advertising on FB & Instagram, using my own promo video, of my own app, with my actual name on it.

According to Eleftheriou, there are several clones of his FlickType app, but one of the most clear non-functional rip-offs was "KeyWatch," which launched with a blank interface and an "Unlock now" button. Tapping the button prompted users to confirm an $8/week subscription for an app that doesn't do anything.

According to Eleftheriou, the scam achieved prominence in the App Store by gaming Apple's algorithmic ranking system through the purchase of fake ratings and glowing five-star reviews, which bumped it up to the top of its app category. It even advertised its software using his own promotional video, which includes his actual name.


Apple has since removed the fake app from the App Store, although the developer account responsible for multiple scam apps remains active. Eleftheriou says that before KeyWatch was taken down, the developers had long benefited from what had become a $2 million-per-year scam that went largely unnoticed by Apple moderators until he personally exposed it.

Since that time, Eleftheriou has been on a Twitter crusade to expose more scam apps in the App Store, such as the so-called star gazing app that goes by the name "Star Gazer+" and basically uses the same time-proven strategy of masquerading as a genuine app that's barely functional and hoodwinks users into an exorbitant in-app weekly subscription fee.

As of writing, the scam app "Star Gazer+" is still listed on the App Store with 4.5 star average rating and over 80,000 reviews.

Eleftheriou's exposure of the rampant App Store scheme has led many more developers and critics to share their own experiences and hopefully put pressure on Apple to tighten up its app moderation and consider overhauling its billing interface and options, including the suggestion of removing the weekly subscription option altogether.

Apple has yet to comment on Eleftheriou's findings, but we'll be sure to update this article if we hear anything.

Top Rated Comments

Scottsoapbox Avatar
Scottsoapbox
33 minutes ago at 05:43 am
Glad that 30% cut is being put to good use and not merely a monopoly tax.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bokito Avatar
Bokito
29 minutes ago at 05:47 am
If you regularly get served ads in games, like Unity ads, you see scams all the time. Usually games that replicate each other, but also other scams like slot games that say you can quickly earn $ 10.000. All these games not only passed Unity's reviews, but also Apple's.

Apple commonly applauds their own curation of the App Store, but there is so much crap these days they should start a big purge.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ani4ani Avatar
ani4ani
19 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Apple has since removed the fake app from the App Store, although the developer account responsible for multiple scam apps remains active ('https://twitter.com/keleftheriou/status/1356725679102943232'). Eleftheriou says that before KeyWatch was taken down, the developers had long benefited from what had become a $2 million-per-year scam that went largely unnoticed by Apple moderators until he personally exposed it.

Much harder to spot when it results in $600K a year to Apple
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
26 minutes ago at 05:49 am


Glad that 30% cut is being put to good use and not merely a monopoly tax.

Totally agree, when all these discussions about the 30%, seems the cost to police the app store was never brought up.

However, additionally, I'm sure if third party app stores were allowed, they would find and fix a problem like this faster than Apple could have done it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dsburdette Avatar
dsburdette
15 minutes ago at 06:01 am
I'm wondering if the bigger problem is that someone would spend $8/week on a keyboard app! :oops: haha
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
