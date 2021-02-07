Skip to Content

New Medical Report Underlines Potential Risk of iPhone 12 Interference With Pacemakers

by

Apple's warning to keep the iPhone 12 away from cardiac devices due to electromagnetic interference was further underlined by U.S. cardiologists this week in a new medical journal report (via NBC25 News).

iphone12magsafe
Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ series includes an array of magnets that help align the phone on Apple's MagSafe charging accessory to maximize charging, and Apple already advises users with implanted pacemakers and defibrillators to keep iPhone and ‌MagSafe‌‌ accessories a safe distance away from such devices.

To test the extent of the risk, Henry Ford Heart and Vascular Institute cardiologist Gurjit Singh and his colleagues recently carried out further testing to see just how much of an influence the Apple products have.

According to the report, more than 300,000 people in the U.S. undergo surgery to implant one of these devices each year, and around one in four smartphones sold last year was an ‌iPhone 12‌. The cardiac devices have switches which respond to an external magnet to change how the device functions, which allows them to be controlled without the requirement of surgery.

Curious about potential interference with electrical devices, Dr Sign and his colleagues took an iPhone 12 Pro and passed it over the chest of a patient with an implantable defibrillator.

"When we brought the ‌iPhone‌ close to the patient's chest the defibrillator was deactivated," said Dr. Singh. "We saw on the external defibrillator programmer that the functions of the device were suspended and remained suspended. When we took the phone away from the patient's chest, the defibrillator immediately returned to its normal function."

"We were all stunned," he said. "We had assumed that the magnet would be too weak in a phone to trip the defibrillator’s magnetic switch."

The findings are significant, since Dr Singh is an expert in the use of devices such as implantable defibrillators that detect an irregular heartbeat and shock the heart back into a normal rhythm, and pacemakers that use electricity to keep the heart beating. Following the discovery, Dr Singh and his colleagues immediately submitted a report of their findings to the HeartRhythm medical journal that was published on January 4, 2021.

"We believe our findings have profound implications on a large scale for the people who live daily with these devices, who without thinking, will place their phone in their shirt pocket or upper pocket or their coat – not knowing that it can cause their defibrillator or pacemaker to function in a way that could potentially be lethal."


The findings add to evidence published in January which cautioned that ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models and related ‌MagSafe‌ devices can "potentially inhibit lifesaving therapy in a patient" due to magnetic interference with implanted medical devices. Apple provides more information about this issue in the "Important safety information for iPhone" section of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ User Guide.

Related Roundups: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
Tags: MagSafe Guide, health
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now), iPhone 12 Pro (Buy Now)

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Expected to Copy Familiar iPhone Design

Thursday February 4, 2021 8:12 am PST by
Apple's upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 12, according to well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With the MacBook Pro being rumored to get a major overhaul this year, speculation about what, if any, design changes will come to the new machines has begun. In a recent note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained: In terms of casing design, the ...
Read Full Article
galaxy s21 iphone 12 pro max

Blind Camera Comparison Video: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Wednesday February 3, 2021 12:55 pm PST by
Samsung in January debuted its latest flagship smartphone lineup, which includes the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a direct competitor to the iPhone 12 Pro Max that Apple introduced in October. In our latest YouTube video, we pitted the two smartphones against one another for a blind camera comparison. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In the video up above and the photos in...
Read Full Article92 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple to Invest $3.6 Billion in Kia Motors for Apple Car Production

Tuesday February 2, 2021 9:46 pm PST by
Apple is rumored to be planning to invest 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) in Kia Motors as part of a planned manufacturing partnership between the two companies, according to Korean site DongA Ilbo (via Bloomberg). Apple and Kia (an affiliate of Hyundai) are said to be establishing a production relationship that will see Kia build Apple Cars at its U.S. facility located in Georgia. Apple...
Read Full Article200 comments
mac mini developer transition kit photo

Apple Asks Developers to Return DTK Mac Minis in Exchange for $200 Credit Toward M1 Mac

Wednesday February 3, 2021 4:48 pm PST by
Ahead of the release of the M1 Macs, Apple provided developers with a Developer Transition Kit that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip first used in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Image via Axel Roest These DTKs were offered up on a temporary basis to developers who paid $500 for access, and were aimed at giving...
Read Full Article349 comments
mac mini developer transition kit photo feature

Apple Ups DTK Mac Mini Return Credit to $500 After Developer Complaints

Friday February 5, 2021 8:51 pm PST by
Prior to the release of the M1 Macs, Apple offered developers a $500 Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip first used in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The DTKs were available on a temporary basis, and earlier this week, Apple said that it would soon begin asking developers to...
Read Full Article191 comments
apple mixed reality headset mockup

Apple's AR/VR Headset Said to Feature Dual 8K Displays, Eye Tracking, Swappable Headbands, and More

Thursday February 4, 2021 6:17 am PST by
Apple is rumored to be working on a virtual reality headset for launch as early as next year, and The Information today reported on some potential features to expect, based on information shared by a source with direct knowledge of the device. The report claims that the headset will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements, along with two ultra-high-resolution...
Read Full Article117 comments
applewatchse

Apple Releases First watchOS 7.4 Public Beta With iPhone Unlocking Feature

Thursday February 4, 2021 2:51 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.4 update to public beta testers, with the new beta coming a few days after the release of the first developer beta. The ‌watchOS 7‌.4 update can be downloaded after upgrading your iPhone to the public beta version of iOS 14.5. After installing iOS 14.5, the watchOS 7.4 software should show up as long as you have the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article28 comments
swiss alp watch 1

Swiss Watch Maker Debuts $30,800 Apple Watch Clone With Mechanical Loading Wheel

Wednesday February 3, 2021 10:16 am PST by
Back in 2016 when the Apple Watch was still a relatively new device, Swiss watch maker H. Moser & Cie came out with a high-end mechanical Apple Watch clone called the Swiss Alp Watch, featuring a rectangular watch face with curved, round edges, a crown at the side, and Apple Watch style lugs. H. Moser & Cie today debuted a followup to the original Swiss Alp Watch, introducing the $30,800...
Read Full Article118 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Apple Pauses Electric Car Talks With Hyundai and Kia

Friday February 5, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
Multiple rumors over the course of the last week have suggested that Apple has been discussing Apple car manufacturing with Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, but those talks have paused recently, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also been discussing its Apple Car plans with other automobile manufacturers, so despite rumors suggesting Apple is considering a deal with Hyundai/Kia, Apple could...
Read Full Article234 comments
ipad mini 6 screen increase feature

Upcoming iPad Mini 6 Could Disappoint Fans

Wednesday February 3, 2021 12:48 pm PST by
Fan-favorite small tablet, the iPad mini, may disappoint some users with its sixth-generation model, which is expected to arrive as soon as March. The iPad mini most recently got a refreshed design in 2015 with its fourth iteration. While the device did receive a minor update in 2019 with the A12 Bionic chip, a True Tone display, Bluetooth 5.0, and Apple Pencil support, the iPad mini...
Read Full Article

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar