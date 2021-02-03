Shazam for iPhone Gains a Home Screen Widget in Latest App Update

Apple-owned Shazam version 14.4 was released today, and the latest update to the music recognition app brings a new widget to the iPhone Home Screen, where users can see their recent song history at a glance.



The Shazam widget is available in three sizes: The smallest square widget displays the last track that you've discovered with Shazam; the larger oblong widget shows the last three tracks found with the most recent prominently displayed along the top; and the largest square widget shows the last four tracks, with the most recent similarly headlining above the previous three songs.

In addition, all the widget types include a Shazam button in the upper right corner that when tapped will automatically start listening for any music that's currently being played in the environment.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and has been gradually bringing the app into closer alignment with ‌Apple Music‌ ever since, offering trials to the streaming service through the app and the ability to sync Shazams directly to Apple Music. The app recently surpassed 200 million monthly active users worldwide.

Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and it can be accessed through the Control Center on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, through ‌Siri‌ commands, or on the Mac. Shazam is also available on Android devices and select features can be accessed on the web.