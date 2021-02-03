Kensington's All-in-One iPad Pro Docking Station Now Available to Pre-Order

First introduced during CES 2021 last month, Kensington's new StudioDock docking station for the iPad Pro and fourth-generation iPad Air is now available to pre-order. Pricing starts at $379.99, and pre-orders are estimated to begin shipping in March.



12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 10.9-inch iPad Air models can be magnetically attached to the dock and charged with 37.5W USB-C Power Delivery. The dock can be rotated to use the iPad in either portrait or landscape mode.

A recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award, the StudioDock greatly expands an iPad's connectivity options, with three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The dock also has built-in iPhone and AirPods wireless charging, and an optional Apple Watch charger that connects to the dock will be available later this year.

For the StudioDock's complete specifications, visit the Kensington website.

(Thanks, Liam!)