iCloud Drive, Notes, Photos, and iCloud Backup Experiencing Issues
Several of Apple's services are experiencing an outage at the current time, with Apple noting service interrupts for iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, iCloud Notes, iCloud Storage Upgrades, and Photos on its System Status page.
The issue has been ongoing since approximately 10:13 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple says that users may be unable to use these services during the outage, so features like iCloud Backup and iCloud photo storage may not be working at this time.
There's no word on when these problems will be resolved, but we'll update this article when everything is back up and running. Earlier today, services like the App Store, Apple Music, and iTunes Store, also saw an outage that has since been addressed.
Update: The problem has also expanded to iCloud Storage, Calendar, Mail, Keychain, and Bookmarks.
Top Rated Comments
They do - there was a big outage 2-3 weeks ago for email and chat I believe, was a pretty big issue for our clients for an hour or so.
Why does Apple have these kinds of issues yet Google’s services don’t?
I don’t understand why Apple couldn’t leave Time Machine alone and simply add the ability for cloud backups in addition to local. One or the other doesn’t make sense.
I’d like to see it eventually get as good and reliable as Google’s cloud, with Siri getting equal or close to Google Assistant. No more second guessing whether or not your apps synced, and no more hearing that Siri found some results on the web.