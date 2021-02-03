CalDigit's Latest Dock Features Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports and Four USB-A Ports
CalDigit today introduced a new "Element Hub" dock, equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and four USB-A ports for connecting external displays, storage drives, and other peripherals to devices like a MacBook Pro or iPad Pro. For data transfer, the Thunderbolt 4 ports provide speeds up to 40Gb/s, while the USB-A ports can reach up to 10Gb/s.
Given that Thunderbolt 4 shares the same connector design as USB-C, and is backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3, the dock can be used with many MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro models released in recent years, as well as the fourth-generation iPad Air. The dock has pass-through charging, providing a fixed 30W for the MacBook Air, a fixed 60W for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and up to 45W for the iPad Pro.
Included in the box with the Element Hub is a 150W power supply, a 0.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable, and two rubber feet.
The dock is available to pre-order for a discounted price of $139.99 (regular price $179.99) on CalDigit's website, and will begin shipping later this month in the United States. The dock is also available to pre-order in the UK, and will begin shipping in March.
OWC also introduced a Thunderbolt 4 dock last month that may be worth checking out for customers who are considering purchasing one. Priced at $249, that dock is equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card slot, and a combo 3.5mm audio in/out, with up to 90W pass-through charging.
Top Rated Comments
are you referencing ethernet and HDMI? would seem it'd be simple to have an extra usb-a hub connecting to one of the usb-a ports if that's what you are relying on heavily at the moment.
Nice price, but I'd need too many USB-C to xyz dongles to make it functional for me
My setup is not very sophisticated, but I'm getting sick of anything other than usb-c connectors existing, but there are so few hubs with multiple usb-c ports to date. So this looks good to me. Nice balance between moving to usb-c while allowing for legacy usb-a ports for the one-off cables (like for my gamin watch).
I know lol but looks at this offline charging illustration, you need that 150W power brick for sure.
That power brick...I know, it's 150 Watts but still.
Plus an audio out jack and an ethernet jack would have been nice to have...but overall it is a nice looking dock.