CES 2021: OWC Introduces Thunderbolt 4 Dock, New Storage Drives, and More

Ahead of CES 2021, OWC is introducing four new products compatible with Macs, including the Thunderbolt Dock, USB-C Travel Dock E, Envoy Pro FX storage drive, and U2 Shuttle storage carrier for 3.5-inch drive bays.

OWC's Thunderbolt Dock

Priced at $249, the Thunderbolt Dock is equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card slot, and a combo 3.5mm audio in/out. The dock connects to a Mac with a single Thunderbolt cable, with up to 90W of pass-through charging. With the dock, users can create a daisy chain with multiple bus-powered Thunderbolt drives, and connect a single 5K/6K/8K display or up to two 4K displays.

OWC's USB-C Travel Dock E features six connectivity options in a compact design: two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a USB-C port that delivers up to 100W of pass-through charging.

The Envoy Pro FX is described as "the fastest and most compatible portable drive ever made," with read/write speeds up to 2,711 MB/s and compatibility with both USB-C or USB-A with an adapter. The drive features an aluminum housing with IP67-rated water resistance, a drive status LED, and silent operation without a power adapter. Pricing starts at $169 for a 240GB drive, with 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities available.

OWC's Envoy Pro FX

The U2 Shuttle is described as "the world's first" U.2 carrier shuttle for 3.5-inch drive bays, combining four NVMe M.2 SSDs into a swappable, RAID-ready storage solution. The enclosure is available empty for $149.99 or with up to 16TB of storage.

The Envoy Pro FX and U2 Shuttle are available to order now on OWC's website, while the Thunderbolt Dock and USB-C Travel Dock E can be pre-ordered and will begin shipping in mid-January and February, respectively.