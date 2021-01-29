MacRumors Giveaway: Win an 'iBoy' Retro iPod Toy From Classicbot

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with designer Philip Lee of Classicbot to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iBoy, which is a cute little desktop toy that's been designed as an homage to Apple's 2001 iPod Classic.



Philip Lee makes a whole range of eye-catching Apple-themed toys and products that are perfect for Apple fans and Apple merchandise collectors. The iBoy is Lee's newest creation, released in November 2020, and it's his most detailed and ambitious to date.



The iBoy is a cross between a little robot and a classic iPod, featuring a functional rotating click wheel complete with clickable buttons, an iPod-style mirror-like finish on the back, EarPod antennas, magnetic arms and legs, and simple but endearing facial expression.



There are no electronic parts inside the iBoy as this is an iPod replica figurine that's meant for display, but it does look like a functional MP3 player. The working click wheel with its satisfyingly clickable buttons turns the iBoy into a desk toy that's perfect for fidgeting with during a stressful day.



The magnetic arms and legs can be detached and there's an included headphone wire that can be added to morph the iBoy from robot mode to an MP3 player mode that even more closely resembles the iPod.



iBoy is made from an iPod-like glossy white ABS plastic with silk-screened details and full ports and iPod details that make it unmistakable as a toy robot inspired by the iPod's design. For those who prefer a darker aesthetic, Lee has also created a U2 version of the iBoy that's colored black and red like the special edition U2 iPod that Apple released.



We have 15 iBoys to give away to MacRumors readers as part of our ‌giveaway‌, and each winner can choose the traditional white color or the red and black U2 color. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (January 29) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 5. The winners will be chosen randomly on February 5 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.