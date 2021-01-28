WhatsApp to Require Face ID or Touch ID When Linking Accounts to Web and Desktop Apps

WhatsApp will soon require biometric authentication to link a WhatsApp account to a computer web browser or desktop app, reports The Verge.



The mobile app uses a QR code to link a user account to a web browser or desktop app, but the company wants to make the process more secure so that it can't be done by anyone who happens to gain access to your iPhone.

The new system will be enabled by default on iPhones running iOS 14 with either Touch ID or Face ID, meaning you'll have to authenticate to link your account unless you've disabled the biometric features on your device, in which case the account linking process will work as usual.

It's worth pointing out that the biometric authentication is an on-device process on iPhones, therefore WhatsApp (and Apple, for that matter) has no access to your biometric information. WhatsApp is simply making the change so that it's harder for someone else to link your account to a web browser or desktop app, which would allow them to see any messages you send or receive.

WhatsApp told The Verge that the new update will roll out for compatible iPhones in the coming weeks.