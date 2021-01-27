Deals: Discounts Hit 16-Inch MacBook Pro ($300 Off), 27-Inch iMac ($200 Off), and More

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's MacBook family, 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs, and ongoing low prices on iPad keyboards. These sales are located on Amazon and B&H Photo, with discounts automatically applied across the board, so you won't need any specific coupon codes to see discount prices.

MacBook Pro

In terms of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can get the 512GB model for $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 on Amazon this week. This isn't quite the lowest price that we've ever seen for this version of the MacBook Pro, but it is among the best online and the most consistent sale we see for it among the major Apple resellers online. It's being matched at B&H Photo as well.





Likewise, the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is being discounted to $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 on Amazon (matched at B&H Photo). Apple introduced this MacBook Pro in November 2019, and it has a large 16-inch Retina display, slimmer bezels than previous generations, an updated keyboard with a scissor mechanism instead of a butterfly mechanism, and AMD Radeon Pro 5000M Series graphics cards.



iMac

B&H Photo today introduced a new deal on the 27-inch iMac from Mid 2020 (3.3GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD), discounting the computer to $1,799.00, from $1,999.00. This is now the best price that we've seen for this model of the 27-inch iMac. It's being matched at Amazon, but shipping is delayed into February.





This sale now joins a group of discounts that we saw emerge last week on a few 21.5-inch iMac models, which are still ongoing. You can get the Quad-Core 21.5-inch iMac (256GB) for $1,219.00, down from $1,299.00 at Amazon and B&H Photo, as well as the 6-Core 21.5-inch iMac (256GB) for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00 at Amazon and B&H Photo.



iPad Keyboards

You can also get a few discounts on Apple's keyboards for the iPad Pro and iPad Air, including an ongoing best-ever deal on the Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $199.00, down from $299.00. This is the lowest price that we've tracked to date for this Magic Keyboard, which can also be used with the fourth generation iPad Air.

Additionally, the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale, but this discount isn't quite as steep. It's priced at $329.98, down from $349.00. Both versions of the Magic Keyboard provide a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a new floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

Another keyboard that's on sale is the Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, priced at $149.00, down from $199.00. While a simpler alternative to the Magic Keyboard, this accessory still provides a full-size keyboard, front and back protection for the iPad Pro, and allows for a few convenient viewing angles.

