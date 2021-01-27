Apple's Wearables Category Sets New Revenue Record in Q1 2021

Apple's Wearables, Home, and Accessories category, previously known as the "Other" category, brought in record revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 (fourth calendar quarter), hitting $13 billion, up from $10 billion in the year-ago quarter.



The 30 percent growth the category saw during the quarter was driven by demand for the Apple Watch, HomePod mini, and all of the AirPods models, including the AirPods Max.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, there were new revenue records for all three sub groups of the Wearables, Home, and Accessories category, with Cook saying that he's "excited for the road ahead for these products."

Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that Apple's wearable business is now the size of a Fortune 120 company. The Apple Watch in particular continues to extend its reach, and 75 percent of customers who bought an Apple Watch during the quarter were new to the product.

Maestri said that Apple is excited about the future of the wearables category thanks to Apple's integration of hardware, software, and services, which allows the company to provide great customer service.

Going forward, however, Apple expects wearables demand to fall somewhat compared to the first quarter as much of this quarter's growth was due to holiday sales.