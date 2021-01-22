Skip to Content

Psychological Thriller 'Losing Alice' Debuts on Apple TV+

Neo-noir psychological thriller "Losing Alice" debuted on Apple TV+ today. Written and directed by Sigal Avin and starring Israeli actress Ayelet Zurer, the series follows aging director Alice and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter named Sophie.

"Losing Alice" is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, "Losing Alice" is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.

The first three episodes of the series are available now, with new episodes following on a weekly basis. It will be available to stream globally on ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ through a co-production deal with Israel's Dori Media productions.

