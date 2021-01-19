Google Maps Gains Enhanced Street-Level Detail in Four Major Cities

Google Maps has quietly been updated to include significantly more detailed street-level information in a handful of key cities around the world.



Upon zooming in, Google's maps for Central London, Tokyo, San Francisco, and New York now benefit from shapes and widths that match the scale of roads more accurately.

Meanwhile, enhanced graphical representations of sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian islands, and street-side flora have also been added, which should help users who rely on the maps for walking directions.

Lastly, parks now show the actual width of pathways in dark green along with any stairs in grey, offering improved accessibility information for wheelchair users or people with a stroller.

Some of the improvements are undoubtedly subtle, but underline Google's commitment to improving city-wide coverage. The changes are server-side and therefore require no software update, and Google says it plans to expand the new details to additional cities in the future.

Google Maps can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

(Via AndroidPolice.)