Sideloading iOS Apps No Longer Possible on M1 Macs

Apple this week implemented a server side blocking mechanism to prevent M1 Mac owners from sideloading iOS apps that have not been made available on the Mac by iOS app developers.

Image via 9to5Mac

As noted by 9to5Mac, it is no longer possible to use third-party apps like iMazing to obtain an app .ipa file to install it on an ‌M1‌ Mac, a workaround that has been available since M1 Macs launched.

Attempting to sideload an app using the previously working method now results in an error that says "This application cannot be installed because the developer did not intend for it to run on this platform."

App developers have the option to make their iPhone and iPad apps available on ‌M1‌ Macs, but they can also choose not to do so. Popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, Instagram, and others have opted not to make their iOS apps available on ‌M1‌ Macs and it was previously possible to install and use them with apps like iMazing or Apple Configurator 2, but that has ended.

The only ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps that can be installed on ‌M1‌ Macs are those that developers have expressly flagged and greenlit for use on Macs. Sideloaded apps already up and running can still be used, as this only affects new app installations. The same goes for previously downloaded .ipa files.

Apple has disabled the sideloading app feature on ‌M1‌ Macs running macOS Big Sur 11.1 and the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 beta.