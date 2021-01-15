Apple Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Creating 'Shot on iPhone' Videos

Apple today shared a new "Shot on iPhone" video that offers a behind the scenes look at what it takes to create "Shot on ‌iPhone‌" movies.

play

The video features four student filmmakers reimagining cinema tradition in a new way and taking advantage of classic noir, magical realism, stop-motion animation, and more.

The videos were shot using one of Apple's new iPhone 12 devices, and the full films that were created with the iPhones will be coming to Apple's YouTube channel on January 19, January 26, and January 27.