Apple Orders Two-Part Oprah Winfrey Biographical Documentary

Apple has ordered a two-part Oprah biographical documentary for its TV+ streaming service, reports Deadline.

Academy Award-winner Kevin MacDonald is re-teaming with Emmy-nominated producer Lisa Erspamer and her banner Happy Street Entertainment on the project. The pair previously made Whitney Houston biographical doc Whitney.

The documentary will reportedly chronicle 25 years of American history "through the lens of one show and one woman who rose from humble roots to become a globally famous talk show host, producer, actress and philanthropist." MacDonald will direct, while Emmy nominee Rolake Bamgbose will serve as showrunner.

The project joins a growing list of shows Apple is working on with Winfrey's Harpo Studios, following a multi-year deal between the two companies that was inked back in 2018. They include "The Oprah Conversation," "Oprah's Book Club" podcast, and "Oprah Talks COVID-19," all of which are available to stream.