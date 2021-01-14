Pad & Quill Debuts New MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 12 Cases

Pad & Quill today announced the launch of a new series of iPhone 12 cases, all of which are MagSafe-compatible and designed to work with Apple's newest iPhone 12 devices.



The Traveler LeatherSafe ‌iPhone 12‌ case is made from artisan leather with a built-in magnetic ring and a secure tension fit that shapes to the ‌iPhone 12‌.

It features two-meter drop protection and the design leaves ports and cameras accessible. The volume buttons are functional and accessible through the leather. The Traveler Case is priced from $59.95 to $69.95 and is available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

The Woodline Edition ‌iPhone 12‌ Cases are made from a single piece of walnut or cherry hardwood and have a built-in magnet hidden in the wood case to make them compatible with Apple's MagSafe charger and accessories.



The Woodline case is precision designed to fit each ‌iPhone 12‌ model, offering access to all ports and buttons. The cases also offer strong drop protection and each one is unique and hand polished. The Woodline Case is priced at $49.95 and is available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

The cases can be pre-ordered from the Pad & Quill website. The Woodline cases will ship at the end of January, while the Traveler cases will ship the week of February 14.