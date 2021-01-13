CalDigit Introduces Thunderbolt 4 Dock With 10 Ports and Up to 94W Charging for Macs

CalDigit today unveiled a new Thunderbolt 4 dock with a wide selection of connectivity options, including three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



The dock also has a Thunderbolt 4 port that allows it to be connected to a Mac with a single cable, with up to 94W of pass-through charging for the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. The dock can be used with up to two 4K displays at 60Hz, but keep in mind that the new M1 Macs officially only support one external display.

Given that Thunderbolt 4 shares the USB-C port design, the dock is also compatible with the latest iPad Pro models and other USB-C devices.



The dock is priced at $219.99 in the United States and listed as in stock on CalDigit's website, where UK customers can also buy it. For customers in the rest of Europe, CalDigit says the dock will be available to purchase on Amazon starting later this month.

CalDigit has also introduced a new Thunderbolt 4 cable that works with any USB-C device, including Macs, providing up to 40Gb/s data speeds and up to 100W of power delivery. A 0.8-meter version of the cable is available now for $29.99 on CalDigit's website, and a two-meter version is slated to begin shipping in February.

OWC also introduced a Thunderbolt 4 dock last week that may be worth checking out for customers who are considering purchasing one.