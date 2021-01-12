CBS This Morning: Apple to Make 'Big Announcement' Tomorrow Morning

CBS This Morning today shared a short clip of an upcoming interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook in which addressing last week's events at the U.S. Capitol, with Cook saying "it's key that people be held accountable for it."



Following the clip, Gayle King of CBS noted that the interview with Cook was not specifically arranged to address the current controversy over Parler and other repercussions, and that it was previously scheduled as part of a "big announcement that they want to make tomorrow."

#EXCLUSIVE: @GayleKing spoke with @Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ about the assault on the Capitol and what he thinks needs to happen next. See more of @tim_cook's interview Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning when he'll announce a major new initiative, that's not a new product. pic.twitter.com/QPYyoDVFv7 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 12, 2021

We should say, he didn't sit and say "You know, I want to sit and talk to CBS about this." This was an interview that was scheduled because they have a big announcement that they want to announce tomorrow. It is not a new product, we should say, it's not a new product. It's something I think bigger and better than that. So we did an interview, and we did it at the Apple Store here, and he's at his headquarters, and he agreed to answer other questions. But that wasn't the purpose of the interview. What we're going to tell you about tomorrow is very exciting.

No further information on Apple's announcement has been made available.