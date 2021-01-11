Apple Picks Up Sci-Fi Project From Andy Samberg and Ben Stiller

Apple has scored the rights to an upcoming sci-fi comedy drama from Ben Stiller, Noah Hawley, and "Palm Springs" team Andy Samberg and Andy Siara, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Apple apparently won a bid for the show over the weekend, which is based on an original idea from "BoJack Horseman" creator and author Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The project is untitled as of yet.

Andy Samberg will produce and star in the series, while Stiller and Bob-Waksberg will serve as producers on the show. Andy Siara will write the script and will also serve as an executive producer. The show received interest thanks to "Palm Springs," a 2020 Hulu movie starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milloti.

In other Apple TV+ news, Geoffrey Arend has joined the cast of "Physical," an upcoming comedy drama starring Rose Byrne. "Physical" is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community and will follow a woman struggling in her role as a tortured housewife who finds a path to power through the world of aerobics.