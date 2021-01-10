Skip to Content

Apple and Hyundai to Sign Apple Car Deal by March With Production Beginning in 2024

by

Apple and Hyundai will reach a partnership agreement for the upcoming Apple Car by March, according to a new report shared by Reuters, citing Korea IT News.

Apple and Hyundai feature
Before being revised, the Korea IT News report said that the companies may either manufacture the electric vehicles at a Georgia factory owned by Kia Motors, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliate, or invest in a new facility in the United States that could produce up to 400,000 vehicles annually. The report also mentioned that a "beta version" of the ‌Apple Car‌ could be released in 2022.

Reuters last month reported that ‌Apple Car‌ production may begin around 2024, and that time frame was again echoed in today's report. A 2024 start of production may be a bit ambitious, as a report from Bloomberg last week said that the ‌Apple Car‌ is "nowhere near production stage" and could be ready in around five to seven years.

Rumors that Apple is in negotiations with Hyundai first surfaced last week‌, suggesting that Apple is planning to work with the automaker to produce electric vehicles and develop batteries due to the high costs of the technology and the necessary production facilities.

Hyundai initially confirmed its electric vehicle discussions with Apple in a statement to CNBC, but the statement was revised hours later with no mention of Apple.

Top Rated Comments

OldeTechGuy Avatar
OldeTechGuy
51 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Hyundai - really ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVGenius Avatar
TVGenius
36 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Here comes the Motorola ROKR of electric cars.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp2011 Avatar
rp2011
49 minutes ago at 11:27 am
There is so much groundwork that is involved that there is no way the public wouldn't know about an Apple car years in advance.
And Hyundai is a good candidate for such an endeavor. They are part of a huge conglomerate that builds cars, ships, railway vehicles, factory equipment, defense systems, electronics among other things.
Why wouldn’t Apple work with such an company?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicschoolbus Avatar
magicschoolbus
47 minutes ago at 11:29 am
This just reminds me of the Motorola iPhone that came out.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sdiori Avatar
sdiori
46 minutes ago at 11:29 am
I'll be excited until I inevitably find out the first Apple car will command Model S money to start.

See you in 2028 for the second model for us fellow Plebians.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
42 minutes ago at 11:34 am
Any rumor that a contract WILL be signed at a certain time needs to be taken with more than a grain of salt. If there was an agreement, it would have been signed. Otherwise there is no agreement. At best there is an agreement to try to reach an agreement.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
