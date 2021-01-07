Apple Allegedly Negotiating with Hyundai for Apple Car Production

Apple is planning to work with Hyundai on the upcoming Apple Car, according to a report from Korean site Hankyung TV.



The report suggests that Apple is in negotiations with Hyundai Motor Group to manufacture an ‌Apple Car‌. Apple is said to be planning to work with Hyundai to produce electric vehicles and develop batteries due to the "enormous costs" of the technology and the necessary production facilities.

Multiple prior rumors have suggested that Apple will work with a manufacturing partner to produce the ‌Apple Car‌, but until now, there hasn't been word on which manufacturer Apple might team up with. Since the report mentions "negotiations," a deal may not be established as of yet, so Apple's plans could change.

An ‌Apple Car‌ report earlier today from Bloomberg said that work on the project is still in the early stages and "nowhere near production stage," nor was there a mention of Hyundai. According to Bloomberg, it will be at least five to seven years before an ‌Apple Car‌ is ready to launch.