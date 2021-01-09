Skip to Content

New AirPods Pro and iPhone SE Rumored to Launch in April 2021

by

After sharing potential details about upcoming iPad mini, iPad, and iPad Pro models earlier this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara now claims that Apple plans to release both second-generation AirPods Pro and a third-generation iPhone SE in April 2021, with the information once again coming from Chinese supplier sources.

AirPods Pro
The report claims that the new AirPods Pro will come with a slightly redesigned charging case. Specifically, the report claims the case will remain 21mm thick, but will have a height of 46mm and a width of 54mm. The current AirPods Pro charging case has a height of 45.2mm and a width of 60.6mm, so the new case will apparently be slightly narrower.

The report does not offer any further details about either the AirPods Pro or iPhone SE. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is aiming to make the second-generation AirPods Pro more compact by eliminating the stem that sticks out from the bottom, but it's unclear if Apple will achieve this. Gurman said Apple had a design in testing with a more rounded shape that fills more of the ear, similar to Google's Pixel Buds.

As for the iPhone SE, most rumors have centered upon a larger Plus-sized variant of the device with a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display, which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said will launch in the second half of 2021. Given that Mac Otakara refers to the upcoming model as a "third-generation" iPhone SE, however, it is possible that Apple plans to stick with a 4.7-inch display like the second-generation iPhone SE — it's unclear.

Apple released the current AirPods Pro at the end of October 2019, while the second-generation iPhone SE launched in March 2020.

Top Rated Comments

Le0M Avatar
Le0M
18 minutes ago at 01:16 pm


I can't understand why the iPhone 12 mini didn't become the 'new' SE. It surely would've made more sense to sell a smaller phone as a budget product - especially in marketing terms.

I couldn't disagree more. There are people, like me, who want a powerful phone with a smaller form factor.
This is very different from wanting a small-ish phone cuz it's cheap.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
20 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Is there any truth to the rumor that they're going to discontinue the "regular AirPods" form factor? I don't like the Pro-style earbuds that work like earplugs; I like the regular ones which just sit in the ear and don't go all the way in.

If they're going to be discontinued soon I may buy one last pair so I can keep using the design I like for a few more years at least, as my current pair has dying batteries.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
29 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
I can't understand why the iPhone 12 mini didn't become the 'new' SE. It surely would've made more sense to sell a smaller phone as a budget product - especially in marketing terms.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
farewelwilliams Avatar
farewelwilliams
26 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
it'll just be the iPhone SE plus
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
19 minutes ago at 01:15 pm


I can't understand why the iPhone 12 mini didn't become the 'new' SE. It surely would've made more sense to sell a smaller phone as a budget product - especially in marketing terms.

Apple treats 5G as a premium feature. The iPhone 12 mini is low-cost 5G iPhone but not a low cost iPhone like the SE.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
18 minutes ago at 01:17 pm


Is there any truth to the rumor that they're going to discontinue the "regular AirPods" form factor? I don't like the Pro-style earbuds that work like earplugs; I like the regular ones which just sit in the ear and don't go all the way in.

If they're going to be discontinued soon I may buy one last pair so I can keep using the design I like for a few more years at least, as my current pair has dying batteries.

The regular pods always fell out of my ears. They were also uncomfortable. I won't miss them if they disappear.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
