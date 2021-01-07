New iPad Pro Said to Launch in March, 12.9-Inch Model Could Be Slightly Thicker for Mini-LED Display

Following up on its report from yesterday about the next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models, Japanese site Mac Otakara has released a new report sharing some additional details about the upcoming ‌iPad Pro‌ models.



The report claims that updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models should be arriving in March and that the overall design remains the same as the existing models with a few exceptions.

First, Mac Otakara says that the 12.9-inch model will be about 0.5 mm thicker than the current model, a change that could be to accommodate a long-rumored Mini-LED display that would offer better display performance compared to traditional LCDs. The 11-inch model will apparently remain the same thickness as the current model, which is in line with rumors that only the 12.9-inch model will initially get the ‌Mini-LED‌ display.

Second, the rear cameras are said to protrude less on the upcoming models. The overall camera bump remains, but the additional protrusion of the individual camera lenses is no longer required, leaving a flat camera bump.

Finally, there are apparently some changes to the design of the speakers, with the overall number of speaker holes on the sides reduced by two-thirds and the positions of the speaker holes changed compared to the current models.