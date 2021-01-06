Skip to Content

Apple Launches Special Edition Ox-Themed AirPods Pro in China for Chinese New Year

by

In celebration of Chinese New Year, Apple today launched a special edition version of the AirPods Pro that feature an Ox icon, as 2021 is the Year of the Ox.

chinese new year ox airpods
The AirPods Pro, which are priced at RMB 1,999, are identical to standard ‌AirPods Pro‌ but feature an ox engraved on the charging case. They also ship in a box that has the same ox icon on it.

chinese new year ox airpods 2
In addition to launching new ‌AirPods Pro‌ for Chinese New Year, Apple has a special Chinese New Year gift guide on its website in China, recommending gifts that include iPhone 12 models, MagSafe accessories, the special edition AirPods, Apple Watch, M1 Macs, iPads, and more.

apple wechat ox
Apple unveiled the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ on WeChat. "Here comes a box of blessings for the Year of the Ox," reads the translated announcement, which is also accompanied by several ox-themed graphics and an Apple Music playlist with songs for the new year. In 2021, Chinese New Year will begin on Friday, February 2021.

Apple says that the ox-themed ‌AirPods Pro‌ are in short supply, with a total of 25,400 available. 11,480 of those will be sold in retail stores, while 13,920 are available for purchase online.

