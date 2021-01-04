Skip to Content

Samsung to Unveil New Smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked Event on January 14

by

Samsung has sent out media invites to its Galaxy Unpacked event on Thursday, January 14, when the company is expected to officially announce its new Galaxy S21 lineup.


Samsung is expected to unveil three new smartphones at the event: The Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. The successors to last year's Galaxy S20 series will come in familiar 6.2 to 6.8-inch size options, with the S21 and S21 Plus said to be similar except for size, and the S21 Ultra offering a more premium device featuring better specs and cameras, and support for Samsung's S-Pen stylus.

According to rumors, the S21 and 21 Plus have a flat display with a centered hole-punch camera and minimal front bezels, while the rear camera is a triple camera setup arranged vertically, consisting of a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, the S21 Ultra has a larger curved screen and a quad-lens camera system featuring a single periscope lens with 10MP 10x super-telephoto zoom, alongside a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. It also has a laser autofocus system that replaces the time-of-flight sensor found in the S20 Ultra.

samsung galaxy s21

Image credit: WinFuture

Samsung is rumored to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 chips in its new smartphones depending on the region. Like their predecessors, all the devices will offer 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates as well as 5G connectivity.

When it became clear that the iPhone 12 lineup and other iPhone models wouldn't ship with a power adapter and headphones, Samsung mocked Apple on its social channels by pointing out that the Samsung Galaxy smartphones continue to ship with a power adapter. However, recent reports have said that Samsung may also remove the power adapter and headphones from its smartphones beginning with the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Samsung's ‌iPhone 12‌ rivals are expected to come in at a cheaper price point than last year's S20 family – WinFuture cites prices of 849 euros (about $1,043 USD) for the S21 and 1,049 euros (about $1,290 USD) for the S21 Plus. The phones should be available to buy a couple of weeks after the Samsung Unpacked event.

We'll have coverage of the event as it is interesting to take a look at what new features Apple's competitors are unveiling to compete with the ‌iPhone‌.

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy S21

Top Rated Comments

goobot Avatar
goobot
1 hour ago at 02:30 am
Is it me or does this event keep happening earlier every year?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 02:26 am
The Galaxy line has some decent hardware specs’, that’s for sure. And they’ve got some nice advantages over the iPhone, but I just can’t convert over to android. Unless they can match Apples security and fluidity with continued software updates, there is a reason the iPhone has such a strong-hold when it’s more about the software integration to the user experience, then it is about the hardware.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp2011 Avatar
rp2011
52 minutes ago at 02:39 am
Apple needs Samsung to be healthy. Apple’s consumers and stockholders need Samsung and competition to be healthy. Samsung makes good products. Without healthy competition we get innovative stagnation and even worse, complacency. We also get government intervention.
So here is to Samsung and Android and Google and Microsoft and Intel and AMD and Qualcomm and everyone having a great year this year!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
38 minutes ago at 02:53 am


The software updates on my Galaxy roll out pretty much as often as on the iPhone


It’s not the consistency in which the updates ‘roll out’, it’s the longevity. Three years v.s. five years on the iPhone? I’d say the iPhone is more dominant in that respect. That’s why the iPhones perform so well, and look at the iPhone 7 for example compared to a Samsung Galaxy on the same year, which phone do you think peforms better?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
58 minutes ago at 02:33 am


Is it me or does this event keep happening earlier every year?

Technically, it’s usually in February. But with no ‘live events’ for masses, there’s no sense holding back these events if all the course material is ready, Now they can just stream everything and push the marketing sooner.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
56 minutes ago at 02:34 am


Does that translate anything for the average consumer? I don’t think it does. Like I said, you can throw out some of the most advanced technology these phones have, the loyalty lies to the software integration, not the hardware. It’s been that way for years now.

A phone like the Mini is made possible by its chip. There’s no Android equivalent and no way to build it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

amphetamine

Apple Backtracks After Popular Mac App 'Amphetamine' Threatened With Removal Over Branding

Saturday January 2, 2021 10:25 am PST by
Popular Mac app "Amphetamine" will remain on the Mac App Store after reportedly being threatened with removal over its name and branding, which Apple had said breached App Store guidelines. Amphetamine is a free Mac app that helps users to keep their machine awake for a set amount of time. Launched in 2014, the app has been downloaded over 432,000 times and is highly rated on the Mac App...
Read Full Article184 comments
foldable iPhone concept feature

Two Foldable iPhone Prototypes Reportedly Pass Internal Durability Tests

Thursday December 31, 2020 6:50 am PST by
Two prototype foldable iPhones have passed internal tests for durability, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Tests of an Apple-designed folding hinge system for two different iPhones were reportedly recently completed at the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China. The first foldable iPhone to undergo testing is said to be a dual-screen model, which is likely the same...
Read Full Article187 comments
adobe flash logo

Adobe Officially Ends Flash Support, Recommends Uninstalling Immediately

Saturday January 2, 2021 4:33 pm PST by
Adobe in 2017 announced plans to end support for its Flash browser plug-in at the end of 2020. Now that it's officially 2021, support for the software has ended, and Adobe will begin blocking content from running in Flash Player beginning on January 12. Flash's elimination should not heavily impact users because many popular browsers have already moved away from the format. Additionally,...
Read Full Article158 comments
intel logo

Intel Urged to Take 'Immediate Action' Amid Threats From Apple Silicon and AMD

Wednesday December 30, 2020 8:59 am PST by
Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is pushing for a major shakeup at Intel in response to threats from Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, AMD, TSMC, and Samsung (via Reuters). Intel's in-house manufacturing capabilities have struggled to provide the chips its clients want in recent years, with many of its offerings lagging behind its rivals in terms of speed and power consumption. While 2020 has...
Read Full Article506 comments
prepear vs apple

Apple and Prepear Negotiating a Settlement Over Disputed Pear Logo Trademark

Wednesday December 30, 2020 10:43 am PST by
Back in August, Apple made headlines for its efforts to oppose a trademark application by the creators of the recipe and meal-planning app Prepear, with Apple objecting to the proposed Prepear logo trademark based on claimed similarity to Apple's own logo. Despite the fact that Prepear's logo depicts an outline of a pear, Apple claimed in its filing that Prepear's logo "consists of a...
Read Full Article194 comments
appstore

Apple Removes 39,000 Games From China App Store

Thursday December 31, 2020 4:24 am PST by
Apple on Thursday removed nearly 39,000 apps from its Chinese App Store due to the apps lacking an official license from local regulators, reports Reuters. The report, which cites data from research firm Qimai, says that games affected by the cull included Ubisoft title Assassin's Creed Identity and NBA 2K20. According to Qimai, only 74 of the top 1,500 paid games on the China App Store...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
Read Full Article
jackeryexplorer1000

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station and Solar Panels From Jackery

Friday January 1, 2021 5:00 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station and two 100W SolarSaga Portable Solar Panels that can be used to charge it up when a power source isn't available. Combined, Jackery calls this its Solar Generator 1000 set, and it's an ideal solution for camping or emergencies because as long as the sun...
Read Full Article38 comments
ipadairdesign

2020 iPad Air vs. iPad Pro: Hands-On Comparison

Tuesday October 27, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Apple announced the new 2020 fourth-generation iPad Air in September, but the new tablets just started shipping out to customers last Friday. We picked one up and thought we'd do a hands-on comparison with the iPad Pro, which was last updated in March, because both tablets are about as powerful and share many similarities. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design and ...
Read Full Article98 comments
airpods pro 2 hardware

AirPods Pro 2 Could Come in Two Sizes

Tuesday December 29, 2020 9:55 am PST by
Leaker Mr-white, who has in the past shared accurate details on Apple's product plans, today tweeted alleged images of internal hardware that will be used in the second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds expected to be released sometime in 2021. In the photos below, the hardware on the right side of the image appears to be current AirPods Pro hardware, while the hardware on the left is designed...
Read Full Article75 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar