Skip to Content

Two Foldable iPhone Prototypes Reportedly Pass Internal Durability Tests

by

Two prototype foldable iPhones have passed internal tests for durability, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News.

foldable iPhone concept feature

Tests of an Apple-designed folding hinge system for two different iPhones were reportedly recently completed at the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China.

The first foldable iPhone to undergo testing is said to be a dual-screen model, which is likely the same dual-display prototype rumored by Jon Prosser in June 2020. Prosser explained at the time that this model used two separate display panels connected by a hinge. Though the prototype ‌‌iPhone‌‌ features two separate displays connected by a hinge, Prosser claimed that the panels look "fairly continuous and seamless." It is also of note that Apple has patented a device with two separate displays that can be brought together to create a single foldable device with a hinge, which sounds strikingly similar to the rumored dual-screen Apple foldable.

The second prototype to have undergone testing is reportedly a clamshell foldable, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Lenovo's Moto RAZR. The UDN report claims that this clamshell model is set to use a flexible Samsung OLED display. Previous reports have also said that Apple ordered a "large number" of Samsung foldable mobile phone display samples for testing purposes earlier in 2020.

It is unclear if the two devices to have been tested had different hinge systems. The test units are purported to be shells with very limited internals rather than fully-working devices. This is because the main purpose of the testing was to assess the durability of the Apple-designed hinge system. The report states that now the testing has concluded, Apple is expected to evaluate which of the two foldable models to proceed with, and only one will be carried forwards into continued development.

The findings of this report also appear to have been mirrored by sources speaking to Jon Prosser. Prosser explained in a recent Front Page Tech video that there were two prototype foldable iPhones in testing, including one with two display panels and one clamshell with a single flexible OLED display. Prosser's sources also said that these units have passed durability testing and are now being evaluated by Apple.

A report from November 2020 stated that Apple had sent foldable iPhones to Foxconn to test the folding bearings with over 100,000 opening and closing tests, which appears to be analogous to the newly-concluded run of testing. Given the consistency of rumors surrounding foldable iPhones from multiple sources, particularly related to testing, they may be more credible.

UDN predicts that a foldable ‌iPhone‌ will not emerge until late 2022 or 2023 at the earliest. Apple has filed for a large number of patents relating to a foldable iPhone dating back to 2016, and it seems highly likely that work on a foldable ‌iPhone‌ is progressing.

Tags: udn.com, Foldable iPhone Guide, Jon Prosser

Top Rated Comments

Rainshadow Avatar
Rainshadow
57 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Give it your best shot, Apple. Just TRY to make me want a foldable phone.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Corsig Avatar
Corsig
54 minutes ago at 07:07 am
There will be hundreds of people today saying how stupid this is and they’ll never get it. Fast forward a year later and they’ll be typing how the next Apple phone will suck on that double screened phone
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
50 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Personal opinion, foldables don’t seem to be better at anything than a smartphone or a tablet. It makes for cool demo, but it seems like a mediocre tablet and phone combo.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
54 minutes ago at 07:06 am
I like to think that Apple will do a good job of this concept. They'll no doubt bring a lot more to the table with their H/W and S/W control.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
48 minutes ago at 07:13 am


Personal opinion, foldables don’t seem to be better at anything than a smartphone or a tablet. It makes for cool demo, but it seems like a mediocre tablet and phone combo.

Surely this depends on the end user/scenario? For someone who wants the most productivity on the go, it could potentially be very useful to have apps open side-by-side.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeadingHeat Avatar
LeadingHeat
44 minutes ago at 07:16 am
I just hope in true Apple fashion that this thing is super polished. I don’t want an entrance into the market with a half baked product just to “keep up”. Again, knowing Apple I have good hopes that wouldn’t happen. I wonder what they could bring to the table to make this type of device game changing, and potentially convince me that it isn’t a gimmick but rather a device that’s going to stick around.

The biggest part for me is durability. Not only opening and closing (although extremely important... how often do you find yourself unlocking your phone every day? That sounds like it would be the equivalent of physically opening this foldable phone) but also drop tests. This sounds like much more glass, and when hinges are added in, I can’t imagine it would be more durable than what we currently have in iPhones.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPad Pro Mini LED

12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Rumored to Launch in First Quarter of 2021

Sunday December 27, 2020 8:36 pm PST by
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display will launch in the first quarter of 2021, according to a new report from DigiTimes. The report claims that Apple has diversified its supply chain for displays and touch panels, with BOE finally gaining approval to supply OLED panels for the iPhone and GIS moving to provide touch panels for both the iPhone and the upcoming iPad Pro. GIS approved...
Read Full Article187 comments
airpods pro 2 hardware

AirPods Pro 2 Could Come in Two Sizes

Tuesday December 29, 2020 9:55 am PST by
Leaker Mr-white, who has in the past shared accurate details on Apple's product plans, today tweeted alleged images of internal hardware that will be used in the second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds expected to be released sometime in 2021. In the photos below, the hardware on the right side of the image appears to be current AirPods Pro hardware, while the hardware on the left is designed...
Read Full Article73 comments
airpods max caviar

Caviar Introduces Custom 'Pure Gold' AirPods Max for $108,000

Monday December 28, 2020 8:52 am PST by
Russian company Caviar, known for making luxury variants of popular tech gadgets, today announced that it will be releasing custom AirPods Max plated with "pure gold" for the high price of $108,000 at some point in 2021. The custom AirPods Max will be available in white and black, with each color offered "in a single piece worldwide," suggesting that the headphones may be quite exclusive. In ...
Read Full Article158 comments
new device activations christmas day 2020 2

9 of Top 10 U.S. Smartphone Activations on Christmas Day 2020 Were iPhones

Tuesday December 29, 2020 6:58 am PST by
A new report by Flurry Analytics states that nine of the top ten smartphones activated on Christmas Day 2020 in the United States were iPhones. Christmas Day in the United States is the single greatest day for new smartphone activations, so it represents a unique opportunity to analyse consumer preferences. The iPhone 11 was the most activated device on Christmas Day, with activations...
Read Full Article179 comments
samsung charger post

Samsung and Xiaomi Plan to Ship Upcoming Smartphones Without Charger After Mocking Apple Over Same Move

Sunday December 27, 2020 1:37 pm PST by
Despite mocking Apple for no longer including a charger with the iPhone, Samsung and Xiaomi are now expected to follow suit and remove the charging adapter from their upcoming smartphones. Alongside the announcement of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple announced that it would no longer include the charging adapter with all new iPhones, citing environmental concerns. The move was...
Read Full Article218 comments
intel logo

Intel Urged to Take 'Immediate Action' Amid Threats From Apple Silicon and AMD

Wednesday December 30, 2020 8:59 am PST by
Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is pushing for a major shakeup at Intel in response to threats from Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, AMD, TSMC, and Samsung (via Reuters). Intel's in-house manufacturing capabilities have struggled to provide the chips its clients want in recent years, with many of its offerings lagging behind its rivals in terms of speed and power consumption. While 2020 has...
Read Full Article269 comments
apple launch student program

Apple Launches First-Generation College Student Mentorship Program

Monday December 28, 2020 10:38 am PST by
Apple this month announced a new Launch@Apple mentorship program that's designed for first-generation college students, with the program set to launch in early 2021. According to a PDF describing Launch@Apple, it is aimed at first-generation college freshmen and sophomores who are majoring in finance, mathematics, economics, business, data analytics, and accounting. It matches college...
Read Full Article37 comments
lg homekit tv

LG Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2018 Smart TVs

Monday December 28, 2020 7:11 am PST by
LG has started rolling out a software update that includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for select 2018 smart TV models, according to multiple MacRumors readers, delivering on a promise the company made earlier this year. AirPlay 2 enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. HomeKit...
Read Full Article88 comments
macbook pro m1 keyboard

Apple Researching Keyboards With Adaptive Displays on Each Key

Tuesday December 29, 2020 9:02 am PST by
Apple is researching keyboards with small displays on the keys to dynamically change the label on each key, according to a newly-granted patent filing. The filing, spotted by Patently Apple, is titled "Electronic devices having keys with coherent fiber bundles" and was granted to Apple by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on the final patent day of this year. The patent explains how...
Read Full Article218 comments
corellium

Apple Loses Copyright Claims in Lawsuit Against Corellium

Tuesday December 29, 2020 11:12 am PST by
Corellium, a mobile device company that supports iOS, this week won a significant victory in its legal battle against Apple. Apple last year sued Corellium for copyright infringement because the Corellium software is designed to replicate iOS to allow security researchers to locate bugs and security flaws. According to The Washington Post, a Florida judge threw out Apple's claims that...
Read Full Article122 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar