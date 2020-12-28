Caviar Introduces Custom 'Pure Gold' AirPods Max for $108,000
Russian company Caviar, known for making luxury variants of popular tech gadgets, today announced that it will be releasing custom AirPods Max plated with "pure gold" for the high price of $108,000 at some point in 2021.
The custom AirPods Max will be available in white and black, with each color offered "in a single piece worldwide," suggesting that the headphones may be quite exclusive. In the words of Caviar, the pure gold design apparently "looks elegant, emphasizing the status of the owners and their impeccable taste," for people who "want to always be on top."
Caviar recently introduced a custom iPhone 12 Pro that supposedly includes a small piece of an original Apple I computer's circuit board, but this claim has been disputed.
I'm sure whoever has 100 thousand to splash out on headphones are really worried about warranties....;)
Not to mention it invalidates any warranty you get from apple.
Not again........ :rolleyes:
I simply can't understand why would anyone be purchasing from them when literally most (if not all) of their designs were horrible.........
Guess money can't buy you taste and sensibility:rolleyes:
These are made upon order. What we see is just a render. There are billionaires who spent 100 grands on a weekend trip. When you have everything, it is nice to have something that your other billionaire friends, dont.
