Caviar Introduces Custom 'Pure Gold' AirPods Max for $108,000

Russian company Caviar, known for making luxury variants of popular tech gadgets, today announced that it will be releasing custom AirPods Max plated with "pure gold" for the high price of $108,000 at some point in 2021.



The custom AirPods Max will be available in white and black, with each color offered "in a single piece worldwide," suggesting that the headphones may be quite exclusive. In the words of Caviar, the pure gold design apparently "looks elegant, emphasizing the status of the owners and their impeccable taste," for people who "want to always be on top."

Caviar recently introduced a custom iPhone 12 Pro that supposedly includes a small piece of an original Apple I computer's circuit board, but this claim has been disputed.