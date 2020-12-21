Zoom With Support for Apple Silicon Set to Launch Today

Popular videoconferencing app Zoom is due to be updated with native support for Apple Silicon Macs today.

A Zoom support document, spotted by 9to5Mac, contains release notes for an update scheduled to be released today. The most notable update is support for ‌Apple Silicon‌ processors, and Zoom will release a separate installer for the app on ‌Apple Silicon‌ Macs.

The update also includes enhanced cloud contact integration for chat and call features, enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions, "raise hand" for host and co-host, poll report availability during live session, and more.

Although native support for ‌Apple Silicon‌ will undoubtedly please users with an M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini, the Intel version of Zoom running under Rosetta 2 emulation performed surprisingly well.